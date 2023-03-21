Sunday Night Homicide Under Investigation

The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide that occurred last night, March 19th, on Lee Street.

At approximately 07:00 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of Lee Street and Bank Drive in reference to reports of gunshots, and someone being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 43-year old male, from Alexandria, LA, laying nearing the intersection. Medical personnel pronounced the person deceased at the scene.

Alexandria Detectives have identified the deceased person, but are currently attempting to locate his next of kin. There are no suspects at this time.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.