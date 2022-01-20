Sunday night Homicide Investigation

Alexandria, La. (Jan. 17, 2022) – Alexandria police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ball Powell Street and Day Street.

Two individuals, a 24-year-old female from Cottonport and 25-year-old male from Alexandria, were reportedly robbed by two male suspects wearing ski masks. The suspects then shot both victims. The male victim, Darnell Barrett, Jr., died at the scene. The female victim drove to a gas station near the intersection of MacArthur Drive and Texas Avenue where she called police. She was taken to a local hospital with a potentially life threatening gunshot wound.

This is an active investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, or if anyone has information that would help solve other local crimes, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.