Summer Workout Series: Tioga High School

High expectations: Check

High hopes: Check

High confidence: Check

All things and then some from the Tioga Indians this season.

They’re considered to be the fastest growing program in Rapides Parish and they most certainly can prove it.

A very well spoken coach in Kevin Cook, preaches about greatness and always getting better. And now only is he telling this to his ten seniors, but his younger stars as well. With being young but playing starter positions, Coach Cook declares that this gives them the room to grow.

“We have a lot of room to grow and I still don’t believe we’ve reached our ceiling. I don’t believe we’ve reached our ceiling or to where we can be but there’s still more to come.”

Cook made a joke that most of his guys are so young that they can’t even drive yet. He says that when they do, he would love to go out for dinner– on them.

In the off season and even before jamborees begin, these guys have gotten better, faster and stronger. This is key to overcome more than an 8-4 overall record.

Offensive lineman, Jatavionne Lotts says that he believe that the team is strong at every position and that they definitely have the best talent out.

Besides the grind, to linebacker, Ian DesOrmeaux, workouts have been a rebuilding period.

So, how can these guys advance more this year than the past?

“To be undefeated all the way. To the dome… that’s what we plan on doing.”