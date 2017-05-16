Summer Art Camps at AMoA

Half-day Art Camps at The Museum of Art begin in July! Register Early • Space is Limited!

Clay Play – July 10 – 14, 2017 • 9am-12pm (Ages 6-9) / 1-4pm (Ages 10 and up)

Using a wide variety of creative applications and techniques with clay, campers will create a collection of sculptural works inspired by imagination.

Glenn Rechs: Educator, Ceramicist, Potter • $75 for members / $100 for non-members*

Gallery Groove – July 17 – 21, 2017 • 9am-12pm (Ages 6-9) / 1-4pm (Ages 10 and up)

Campers will participate in fanciful, imagination-stretching art activities inspired by art on the gallery walls of AMoA. Campers will be creating two dimensional and sculptural works both in the galleries and the studio classroom at AMoA.

Cindy Blair: AMoA Educator, Sculptor, Painter • $75 for members / $100 for non-members*

History in the Making – July 24 – 28, 2017 • 9am-12pm (Ages 6-9) / 1-4pm (Ages 10 and up)

Campers will learn about the important role of art throughout history. Campers will use a variety of mediums to expand on past works, while creating their own histories.

Corey Worth: Educator • $75 for members / $100 for non-members*

Enrollment is limited; registration is accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Learn more about the AMoA at www.themuseum.org