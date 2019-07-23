Sulphur motorcyclist killed in Vernon Parish crash

Over the weekend a motorcyclist from Sulphur was killed in a single vehicle crash in Vernon Parish.

71 year old Jerry Scalisi was northbound on his motorcycle on Louisiana highway 113, south of Pitkin, when he lost control and exited the right side of the roadway.

After exiting the roadway the motorcycle overturned and Scalisi was ejected.

Scalisi was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 26 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 28 fatalities.