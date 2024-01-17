SULC partners with platform to establish Esports League for Louisiana schools

Southern University Law Center (SULC) is proud to announce its partnership with Vanta to revolutionize the landscape of esports education and foster diversity in the gaming industry. SULC and Vanta will launch the SULC Louisiana Esports League. This collaboration will see Vanta operating esports tournaments in conjunction with the Southern University Law Center’s Mixed Reality Virtual Innovation Gaming and Esports Institute.

“Our partnership with Vanta to launch the SULC Louisiana Esports League represents more than just a competitive platform; it’s a cornerstone for building a robust esports ecosystem within our state,” said Chris Turner, director of the SULC Mixed Reality Virtual Innovation Gaming and Esports Institute. “By offering this league free to all middle and high schools in Louisiana, we’re not just opening doors to competition but also to education and empowerment.”

Vanta is a full-service esports platform that specializes in operating scholastic esports leagues for students across the United States. With a focus on creating safe and inclusive environments, Vanta provides students with an authentic competitive gaming experience while offering schools the opportunity to collaborate with certified coaches who facilitate students’ growth and success in a healthy and constructive environment.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Southern University Law Center to amplify the impact of esports education,” said Zack Fabi, co-founder of Vanta. “This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide students with a platform to thrive in the esports arena while promoting diversity and fostering innovation. Together with SULC, we look forward to shaping the future of esports education and creating opportunities for students from all backgrounds.”

Louisiana schools can register as teams to participate in the tournaments. Teams will compete in multiple tiered tournaments during the course of season. Fortnite, League Of Legends, Tetris, and Super Smash Bros Solo are just a few of the games that teams will play.

“Our students will immerse in a culture that appreciates gaming, while also being introduced to an array of programs from game design classes to esports camps, and cyber security events.,” said Turner. “This initiative is about lighting a spark of innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth, illustrating that the gaming industry holds immense potential for their future. We are crafting a narrative where esports is the beginning of a journey towards a world of opportunities, creativity, and professional growth.”

The partnership between Vanta and the Southern University Law Center represents a significant step forward in promoting innovation and diversity within the esports education realm. By combining the strengths of Vanta’s scholastic esports expertise with SULC’s commitment to underrepresented populations, this collaboration aims to inspire and empower the next generation of esports leaders, emphasizing inclusivity, education, and community engagement.

Registration is free and open to all Louisiana schools. Teams can register at https://la.vanta.gg/discover. Pre-season begins on January 22, and the regular season will begin on February 5. The top four teams for each game will compete in a final tournament in late April.

For more information about Vanta Esports, please visit www.vanta.gg. For inquiries about the partnership, please contact Jasmine D. Hunter at jhunter@sulc.edu.