Suit Filed Against Former LC Prez

Louisiana College, its president, and a former nursing school chairman are accusing former president Doctor Joe Aguillard of defamation of character and the group is asking for damages.

The 15-page lawsuit lists what they describe as untruths circulated by Aguillard after he had been fired as president. Doctor Rick Brewer, Doctor Cheryl Clark and representatives of the college say Aguillard knew he was lying and acted with reckless disregard of the truth. The lawsuit does not specify an amount of damages but asks for a proper amount.

Aguillard served as president for 9 years, and the lawsuit says that tenure was marked by discord and controversy.

The copy of the lawsuit is available by clicking here (pdf download).