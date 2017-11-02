Suit Drive for Students During November

The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce and Natchitoches Young Professionals (NYP) will be hosting a suit drive during the month of November. Donated items will be delivered to Northwestern State University School of Business, for students who need professional clothing for interviewing and networking. The Chamber and NYP are looking for the following gently used professional clothing items: suits, sport coats, dress shirts, vests, dress shoes, women’s professional attire, ties & other accessories.

“Making a good first impression is very important. Many students do not have the money to purchase the appropriate business attire required for interviewing; therefore, in collaboration with our student advisory board, we began the ‘Suited for Success’ closet. We are seeking men’s and women’s business attire as well as shoes. It is a win-win for everyone,” says Dr. Margaret Kilcoyne. Dr. Kilcoyne is the Dean of the College of Business and Technology at Northwestern State University.

“The majority of students live on a very small income. I know several of my peers who are very grateful for the ‘Suited for Success’ closet, because it is the only way they could get the clothes they need for a presentation or an interview,” says Director of Membership Experience Maggie Harris. Harris is a graduating senior at the School of Business.

Donations can be dropped off at the Chamber office at 780 Front Street, Suite 101, Monday-Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

