Suddenlink offering Free/Discounted internet access to students

Altice Advantage Internet Qualifications:

  • You live in a household with K-12 and/or college students; AND
  • You do not currently have home internet access for remote learning

You’ll pay the  installation fee, and can cancel the service at any time.  After your two free months, the service is only $14.99 per month.  You can have an additional $5 discount for 3 months if you choose to enroll in auto-pay at time of sale.

With Altice Advantage Internet you get Internet with up to 30 Mbps download speeds, a free smart router and modem, unlimited data, and discounted installation.

If you’re a student living in the Optimum service area, please Call to sign up at 866.200.9522.
If you’re a student living in the Suddenlink service area, please Call to sign up at 888.633.0030

