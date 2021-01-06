SuddenLink May Drop CMG Stations in Six Markets Across the Country

Suddenlink Customers in Tulsa, Memphis, Spokane, Eureka, Greenville-Greenwood, and Alexandria Could Miss Out on Vital News, Entertainment and Sports if a Fair Agreement is Not Reached

ATLANTA – January 6, 2021 – SuddenLink may soon make an anti-consumer decision to drop Cox Media Group (CMG) TV stations from their channel line-up – channels that their customers in Tulsa, OK; Memphis, TN; Spokane, WA; Eureka, CA; Greenville-Greenwood, MS; and Alexandria, LA rely on for critical COVID-19 updates, local and national news, weather and sports programming.

Rather than reach a fair and reasonable deal with CMG, SuddenLink may instead choose to adversely impact their customers. Now, more than ever, viewers need daily access to important and evolving information on the pandemic, and social and political issues.

CMG has over 100 agreements in place, including with every other major cable and satellite provider in the country where our award-winning TV stations are available. SuddenLink customers have other options to watch our channels by switching to another satellite, cable TV or streaming provider or using an over the air antenna.

“Our country continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and, during these uncertain times, it is more important than ever that our viewers know their trusted local stations are there for them, providing the news and information they need to make decisions for their families. CMG stations take pride in being trusted and vital resources for our communities, and we will fight to continue to fulfill this responsibility,” said says Paul Curran, CMG’s EVP of Television.

If you may be affected by SuddenLink’s potential decision to deprive you of local programming or worried about what SuddenLink will do next, remember that you can make your voice heard! Call SuddenLink today at 1.877.694.9474 and urge them to agree to a fair deal, engage with CMG and keep your local programming on their service. Your access to quality local news and weather, and popular sports and entertainment programming is at stake.