Suddenlink Drops ABC31 KLAX and Others

SuddenLink Customers in Tulsa, Memphis, Spokane, Eureka, Greenville-Greenwood, and Alexandria Are Blacked Out on Vital News, Entertainment and Sports

ATLANTA – January 8, 2021 – SuddenLink, as of 9:30 p.m. EST, has made an anti-consumer decision to drop Cox Media Group (CMG) TV stations from their channel line-up – channels that their customers in Tulsa, OK; Memphis, TN; Spokane, WA; Eureka, CA; Greenville-Greenwood, MS; and Alexandria, LA rely on for critical COVID-19 updates, local and national news, weather and sports programming.

Rather than reach a fair market deal with CMG, SuddenLink has chosen to adversely impact their customers. Now, during a time when viewers rely on their local stations that share important coverage and evolving information about the pandemic, social and political issues, SuddenLink has unfortunately opted to place their customers in the middle of their negotiations.

CMG has over 100 agreements in place, including those with every other major cable and satellite provider in the markets we serve. SuddenLink customers, who are now deprived of CMG’s award-winning coverage, have options to watch our channels by switching to another satellite, cable TV or streaming provider or using an over the air antenna.

“Our country continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and, during these uncertain times, it is more important than ever that our viewers know their trusted local stations are there for them, providing the news and information they need to make decisions for their families. CMG stations take pride in being trusted and vital resources for our communities, and we will fight to continue to fulfill this responsibility,” said says Paul Curran, CMG’s EVP of Television.

If you have been affected by SuddenLink’s decision to deprive you of local programming or worried about what SuddenLink will do next, remember that you can make your voice heard! Call SuddenLink at 1.844.874.7558 and urge them to agree to a fair deal, engage with CMG and get your local programming back on their service. Your access to quality local news, weather, and popular sports and entertainment programming is at stake.