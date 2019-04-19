As a result of efforts by the institute and other organizations, the sudden infant death rate is at an all-time low. However, there are still about 4,000 sleep-related infant deaths that occur each year in U.S. according to the American SIDS Institute. Mother of 4 Kimberly Brevelle and her husband welcomed their baby girl Oakley Brevelle on Thursday. Brevelle is no stranger to room sharing to avoid sudden impact of death, although that wasn’t always the case. of four tells ABC 31’s Char Thomas with her oldest eleven years ago she didn’t know as much about how to properly put her to sleep. Brevelle stated, “Like I’m not lie with my oldest she slept with us” . Which is why the latest guidelines from pediatricians say a parent should let their newborns sleep in the same room but not the same bed. Over time Brevelle learned as the guidelines changed, so now with baby Oakley, she is more prepared than ever. It is highly recommended by medical professionals that you place your child on a firm mattress on their backs with no toys or blankets . 25 years ago the back to sleep campaign was put in place to encourage parents to put their babies to sleep on their backs in order to reduce the risk of SIDS . Since then , the number of sudden impact deaths in newborn decreased by 44 percent according to medical professionals at the Rapides regional women and children’s hospital. Registered nurse Latamra Smith at the RWACH (Rapides women and children’s hospital stated “We do not see sids often but it does happen, we encourage moms to place the baby on its place the babies on their backs by using the onesies that say this side up. We also educate moms about sids and safe sleep upon discharge” To keep up with the latest changes regarding sids visit aap.Org