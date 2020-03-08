Subpar shooting results in RRAC semifinal loss

ALEXANDRIA — In its Red River Athletic Conference Men’s Semifinal game on Friday night in the Rapides Parish Coliseum, LSUA shot less than 30 percent from the field and under 18 percent from beyond the three-point arc, resulting in a 77-68 loss to Texas A&M-Texarkana.

W-L Team 1 2 F (14-18, 7-11 RRAC) Texas A&M-Texarkana Eagles 38 38 77 (25-6, 17-1 RRAC) (11) LSUA Generals 29 39 68

How it Happened:

Both teams opened the game with hot hands from beyond the arc with the Generals and Eagles combining to connect on nine triples in the first six minutes of the game.

Through the rest of the first half, LSUA’s shooting cooled off while Texas A&M-Texarkana continue to have an eagle-eye view of the rim and build an 11-point lead (34-23) with three minutes remaining until halftime.

The Eagles pushed the lead to as many as 12 (38-26) before senior Montrey Thomas sank LSUA’s sixth three-pointer of the first half to send it to the break with the Generals trailing 38-29.

LSUA looked poised to turn the tide early in the second half, cutting the deficit to five points twice inthe first four minutes, but Texarkana scored seven straight over a two-minute span to push it to a 12-point advantage before building a 16-point edge with 8:18 remaining.

Still trailing by 16 with 5:24 to play, the Generals made a little noise late by cutting the lead to seven with 2:06 to play and possession of the ball, but LSUA could not find a bucket on that trip and the Eagles pushed it back to nine on the following possession.

The Generals buried only one triple in the second half and fell by a final of 77-68.

Other Notes:

LSUA went 7 for 40 from the 3-point line, including a mark of 1-of-17 in the second half.

Senior Chris Vickers led the Generals in scoring with 18 oints and nabed six rebounds with two blocks.

Senior Montrey Thomas scored 17 points and led the way rebounding for the Generals with seven.

Seniors Carlos Coleman and JR Adams scored 12 and 10, respectively, and each had five rebounds.

What’s Being Said:

“Really disappointed in myself and the lack of gameplan heading into tonight against a very well-coached team. We knew it was going to be a battle and they deserved to win tonight. Credit our guys for never quitting and giving it their all in the second half. We need to find a way to start stronger. The good news is that the season is not over, and we have a week to right the ship as we prepare for Kansas City.” – Head Coach Larry Cordaro

Up Next: