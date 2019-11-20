Students explore career opportunities at 6th annual expo

The Orchard Foundation, The Rapides Foundation and the nine public school districts in Central Louisiana are hosting the 6th annual Students Exploring Career Opportunities Expo at the Randolph Riverfront Center.

For 2 days, high school Sophomores from Cenla high school’s will be exploring various diploma and career opportunities while engaging in hands on activities.

Tenth grade students must choose to pursue the TOPS University diploma or the Jump Start TOPS Tech diploma at the end of their sophomore year based on the Louisiana Department of Education’s plan to implement these pathways to help prepare students for future success.

