Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Students explore career opportunities at 6th annual expo

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

The Orchard Foundation, The Rapides Foundation and the nine public school districts in Central Louisiana are hosting the 6th annual Students Exploring Career Opportunities Expo at the Randolph Riverfront Center.

For 2 days, high school Sophomores from Cenla high school’s will be exploring various diploma and career opportunities while engaging in hands on activities.

Tenth grade students must choose to pursue the TOPS University diploma or the Jump Start TOPS Tech diploma at the end of their sophomore year based on the Louisiana Department of Education’s plan to implement these pathways to help prepare students for future success.

You can watch the full story below.

You May Also Like

LSUA Students Recognize World AIDS Day

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on LSUA Students Recognize World AIDS Day

46TH Engineer Battalion celebrates the Army’s 244th birthday early

Char Thomas Comments Off on 46TH Engineer Battalion celebrates the Army’s 244th birthday early

LSUA Enrollment Numbers Up 21%

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on LSUA Enrollment Numbers Up 21%

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BREAKING: Northwest Broadcasting announced Thursday evening that a long-term agreement has been reached with AT&T that will result in Northwest’s 18 stations in ten markets being restored to the DIRECTV line-up. Northwest regrets the inconvenience this has placed on our valued viewers. Resumption of carriage may vary from market-to-market as it is at the discretion of DIRECTV.