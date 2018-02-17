Student Arrested for Bringing Weapon to Bolton High School

Press Release – At approximately 7:30 AM, school administrators at Bolton High School were made aware of a student who allegedly had a pellet pistol in his backpack.

When the student entered the school, he was escorted to the office by administrators and the Deputy School Resource Officer where his backpack was searched and the pellet pistol was located.

The student, identified as Matthias Dampier, 17 of Alexandria, was placed under arrest for carrying a dangerous weapon on school property. Dampier was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked and later released on a $1,000.00 bond.

“In this day and time, we cannot take these reports lightly”, said Sheriff William Earl Hilton. “We encourage students and the public to come forward and give us information that will assist law enforcement in helping keep their schools safe.”