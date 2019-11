At around 1 pm a structure fire broke out on Bolton Avenue near Elliot Street. A business with a house attached to the back of the building caught fire.

One person was inside and made it out safely. That individual was transported to a local hospital.

There’s no word yet on how the fire started and the Alexandria Fire department is currently working to secure the scene.

We’ll have updates as they become available.

Watch footage below:

Structure fire on Bolton Ave