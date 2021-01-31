Strong third quarter leads LSUA to win over Southwest

Trailing 42-36 at halftime, the Generals (3-5 overall, 2-2 RRAC) outscored the Mustangs 30-18 in the third quarter to take a 66-60 lead into the final period. The 30 points scored in the quarter are the most in any quarter scored by LSUA all season so far, surpassing the 24 scored in the second quarter in the win this past Monday against Southwest.

“I loved the aggressiveness we showed in the third quarter,” Women’s Basketball Coach Bob Austin said. “We were able to get the ball inside and do damage. Very happy with our performance in the quarter to take control a bit.”

Following a bucket by Abigail Olivas, which was two of her 14 points, to give USW an eight-point lead to begin the third, LSUA vaulted past USW with a 26-8 spurt to catapult in front 63-52.

The freshmen duo of Dannah Martin and Raegan Ojoro combined for 17 of the 26 points during the run, including Martin scoring 10 of her season-high 14 points.

“Our freshmen came up huge,” Austin said. “I can’t say enough about the job Dannah and Raegan did to really put us in a position to win the game with a big quarter to stem the tide.”

Ojoro finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds, her second double-double of the season, both of which happened in the past three contests. It is her third consecutive game with at least 10 rebounds.

Junior Ciera Daniels had a big performance for the Generals, posting 15 points and 15 rebounds, leading the team in both categories.

In a close first quarter, LSUA used a 9-0 run to take a 22-15 lead late, as four different Generals scored the points, including a right-wing triple by freshman Kaitlyn Gallagher.

As dominant of a quarter the third was for LSUA, USW had control in the second. The Mustangs took control on a 27-12 run to take an eight-point lead before the score settled at six at halftime.

USW (2-4, 2-4) cut it to four at the beginning of the fourth on a basket by Angelina Barela, but Daniels was too much down the stretch for LSUA. She scored nine of her 15 points in the final period, including the final six to put the game away.

Sophomore point guard Jay Demouchet continued her strong play, nearly recording a triple-double with nine points, 12 assists and seven rebounds. Six of her assists came in the third quarter alone.

As a team, the Generals assisted on 22 of their 32 made baskets.

Kelsey Thaxton scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds. The junior has scored in double figures in all eight games so far this season.

Aaliyah Williams, a sophomore from Lake Charles, scored a season-high 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

As a team, LSUA had 56 points inside the paint and the Generals shot 45.7 percent, compared to 34.9 percent by USW.

Isabel Rodriguez posted a double-double for USW, leading the team in both points (16) and assists (13). Brenda Costa had 11 for the Mustangs.

The Generals return to action Tuesday night with a visit from Jarvis Christian at 5 p.m.