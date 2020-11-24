Strong Storms Possible Wednesday Morning

Winds will pick up from the south this afternoon bringing warm, moist air across Central Louisiana. An approaching storm system with an accompanying cold front will stream clouds into the area this evening. Showers and thunderstorms will break out after midnight and continue through the mid-morning. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern. However, conditions will be favorable for an isolated tornado or two. Be sure to have a way to receive severe alerts before heading to bed tonight.

Conditions will improve tomorrow afternoon with sunshine returning to the area just in time for Thanksgiving day. The sunny skies will be short-lived as another round of wet weather will return Thursday night through this weekend.