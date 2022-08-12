Stroller Safari at the Alexandria Zoo Educates Children on Animals of All Sizes

The Alexandria Zoological Park is excited to bring back the Stroller Safari.

This will be the first time since the pandemic where the zoo could bring the children closer to the wildlife.

Davis Sandel was excited to experience the Stroller Safari for the first time.

The Alexandria Zoo instructors fed the porcupines so the children could see them in their natural habitat.

The children on the safari touched the porcupine quill to see how it felt.

Davis Sandel loved seeing the porcupines, but she didn’t like how they looked.

Davis Sandel learned why the porcupines had quills.

The children had fun seeing the porcupines, but their next stop was the African lion.

The Stroller Safari is a great way for kids to interact with animals like mickey the tortoise. This month’s theme is animals of all sizes.

The kids feared the African lion, the biggest size of them all.

But the children did enjoy coloring some paper lions.

During story time, the children learned how all the animals depend on each other.

Education Curator of the Alexandria Zoo Catie Hirsch says it is important for families to participate in the Stroller Safari.

“Spending time in nature helps improve learning skills and in the future, academic abilities. So, the more we can get our community members, our youngest community members, out exploring in nature and discovering nature, the better set up they’ll be for the rest of their lives.”

Catie Hirsch says it is beneficial for children to immerse themselves in nature.

“We will host a variety of activities, including a guided experience who will either be visiting animal habitats or having a guest animal come visit in the classroom, nature play opportunities to get the kids exploring and discovering in nature, story time, and a craft.”

Parents can bring their kids to the stroller safari to learn about every animal.

The Alexandria Zoo is dedicated to teaching children how to treat animals with respect.

The Stroller Safari is the second Tuesday of each month at 10 am. Pre-register on thealexandriazoo.com.