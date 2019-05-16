Thursday, May 16, 2019
Street restriping will begin May 21st in downtown Alexandria

Jojuana Phillips

As part of the City of Alexandria’s efforts to increase parking in the downtown business district, crews will begin restriping a number of streets on Tuesday, May 21.

The first phase of the restriping process will include Second Street, Fifth Street, Sixth Street, Foisy Street, DeSoto Street, Murray Street and Johnston Street.

Roads will not be closed, but drivers should expect delays while crews are working and are advised to take alternate routes if possible.

Officials estimate that the project will take 3 weeks to complete.

