“Stop the Violence” march to be held on March 22nd in Alexandria

[Alexandria, La] A 100 man march will be held on March 22, 2021. No Limit 4 Recovery, Stop the Violence, and a host of other Alexandria non-profit organizations are spear-heading this event. They are expecting dozens of people to gather through the streets of Alexandria. The march will begin at the 2403 Harris Street (No Limit 4 Recovery building) and end at the Alexandria Riverfront Amphi-theatre.

Informational booths will be available for participants to obtain a variety of resources.

“We want to bring the resources to the people so that they are aware of what’s available so they can capitalize off if it.” – Jimmy Washington

Event organizers are encouraging residents from every parish in Central Louisiana to join the march.

“Everybody is going through the same problem in a different city and we’re teaming up with stop the violence so we can be in interaction with different cities.”  – Robert Williams,  No Limit 4 Recovery

Collectively, they hope this march goes far beyond just one day.

“I want to see a change in the community. I want to go and talk to these young me. Not just down them and talk about them just go and tell them we love and care about them.”  -Fred Burgess , Stop the Violence

The march against violence will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

If you would like to be come a vendor at this event, call 318-277-0203.

 

