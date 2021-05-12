“Stop the Violence” march to be held on March 22nd in Alexandria

“We want to bring the resources to the people so that they are aware of what’s available so they can capitalize off if it.” – Jimmy Washington

Event organizers are encouraging residents from every parish in Central Louisiana to join the march.

“Everybody is going through the same problem in a different city and we’re teaming up with stop the violence so we can be in interaction with different cities.” – Robert Williams, No Limit 4 Recovery

Collectively, they hope this march goes far beyond just one day.

“I want to see a change in the community. I want to go and talk to these young me. Not just down them and talk about them just go and tell them we love and care about them.” -Fred Burgess , Stop the Violence