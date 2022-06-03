Friday, June 3, 2022
Latest:
Community News 

Stop the Violence Gathering Motivates the Youth

Keisha Swafford 0 Comments

House Bill 37 was recently passed in Louisiana to carry concealed guns without a license.

Some Louisiana residents are worried this will only increase the violence.

 

Monica Williams started the F.A.V.E. movement in June of 2018.

This gathering is in memory of her cousin Quintrella Turner.

It was her cousin’s dream to help to help kids in the community.

 

Monica’s niece sees violence all around her.

Seeing young people resisting gun violence encourages her to do more.

She is inspired by the positive things her aunt does in the community.

 

Monica is asking for sponsorships to help fund her events.

She wants to continue to uplift kids and adults and reach out to them.

 

Her next event is on Sunday, June 26th on 1771 Elliott Street from 4-8 PM to empower young girls at a glam photoshoot.

 

 

 

You May Also Like

World CLASS Gumbo Lunch

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Coats for Kids Drive

KLAX-TV ABC 31

School Board Reverses Supt. Decision on Grading System

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *