Stop the Violence Gathering Motivates the Youth

House Bill 37 was recently passed in Louisiana to carry concealed guns without a license.

Some Louisiana residents are worried this will only increase the violence.

Monica Williams started the F.A.V.E. movement in June of 2018.

This gathering is in memory of her cousin Quintrella Turner.

It was her cousin’s dream to help to help kids in the community.

Monica’s niece sees violence all around her.

Seeing young people resisting gun violence encourages her to do more.

She is inspired by the positive things her aunt does in the community.

Monica is asking for sponsorships to help fund her events.

She wants to continue to uplift kids and adults and reach out to them.

Her next event is on Sunday, June 26th on 1771 Elliott Street from 4-8 PM to empower young girls at a glam photoshoot.