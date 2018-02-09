Stolen Truck Recovered and Returned to Local Car Dealership

Press Release – On February 6, members of APD and the US Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force worked with LA Probation & Parole agents to locate Darcus Hayes, 36. Probation agents had secured a warrant on Hayes for probation violations. The officers and agents were able to locate Hayes at a residence in the 5400 block of Lacassine Drive.

While Hayes was being taken into custody, the investigating officers found that he was in possession of a truck key. The officers located a brand new truck nearby and upon inspecting it found that it had been reported stolen on February 1 from a local car dealership. Officers then located property that belonged to Hayes inside the truck. The truck was recovered and returned to the car dealership.

Hayes was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. APD detectives continued their investigation of the theft of the truck and another vehicle from the dealership. As a result of Hayes’ arrest and their continued investigation, they were able to obtain a warrant for his arrest for two counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle Over $25,000. Hayes was booked on these charged on February 8.