Stolen Military Backpack at Local Hospital

Press Release – On July 20, around 9:00 pm, an off-duty APD officer was in his personal vehicle at a local hospital. The officer saw a white male walking between and looking into cars in the parking lot. The officer watched the male and contacted an on-duty officer by phone. While on the phone, the off-duty officer saw the male open the door to a van and look inside, the close the door and walk off. As the subject walked across the parking lot, the officer moved to a better location. The officer lost sight of the subject for a few seconds, and when he regained it, the subject was now carrying a military backpack.

Other officers arrived on scene and were directed to the location of the subject. When officers attempted to contact him, he attempted to flee on foot, however, he was quickly apprehended and placed in custody. The officers then made contact on the parking lot with the owner of a truck. The owner, in his military uniform, told officers that he had had army gear stolen from the back of his truck.

The subject, identified as Cody Arceneaux, 25, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with two counts of Simple Burglary and one count of Resisting an Officer. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.