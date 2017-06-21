Pineville Pair Accused of Selling Stolen Items to a Local Business

Press Release – On June 1st, 2017, deputies took a report of theft in the 1800 block of LA Hwy 1204, Pineville. At the time of the report, no suspects were known so the case was turned over to Detectives from the Tioga sub-station for further investigation. As detectives began their investigation into the theft, they were able to develop two people as suspects; 24 year-old Jason Kyle Elias and 38-year-old Christie Ann Bennett, both of Pineville.

During their investigation, detectives discovered that Elias and Bennett allegedly sold the stolen items to a local recycling business. Through their investigation, detectives were able to establish probable cause that supported the original theft allegations and were able to obtain arrest warrants on Elias and Bennett.

The stolen items were recovered from the recycling business, however, due to the fact the stolen items were purchased from the suspects, an additional charge was added as the business had to return the items they had paid for.

On June 14th, 2017, deputies located Elias and Bennett at their residence and they were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on one count of Criminal Trespass, two counts of Theft less than $750 and one count of Possession of Stolen Things. Both Elias and Bennett were later released on a $3,850.00 bond each.

