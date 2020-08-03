Stolen gun, shots fired

On Friday 07/24/2020, at about 8 p.m., the Boyce Police Department received a call for shots being fired at the corner of Cork St. and Wettermark ave.

Once on the scene, the police made contacts with witnesses in the area. The witnesses named several subjects involved in the shooting. Michael Fisher B/M age 27, Jakori Baker B/M age 24, a 17 seventeen-year-old white male and a sixteen-year-old white male.

After an investigation along with witness statements and physical evidence, it was discovered that the seventeen-year-old allegedly stole a firearm out of a vehicle belonging to Jakori Baker. Jakori Baker discovered that the gun was stolen, and he and his brother armed went looking for the perpetrator of

the stolen firearm. Michael Fisher and Jakori Baker found the sixteen-year-old juvenile at Cork St and Wettermark Ave in Boyce. Words were exchanged, then shots were fired between the two parties.

The seventeen-year-old was arrested in Natchitoches Parish by Natchitoches Police Department with the stolen firearm. The seventeen-year-old white male then transported back to Rapides Parish and charged with; 2counts second-degree murder, one count theft of a firearm, and 1 count burglary. Jakori Baker was arrested on Thursday 7/30/2020 on the following charges; 1 count criminal negligence, one count Attempted aggravated kidnapping of a child, criminal conspiracy, disturbing the peace, inciting a felony and accessories after the fact. Mr. Baker was booked into the Rapides Parish Jail.

The Boyce Police Department is looking for any information about the whereabouts of Michael Fisher. Michael Fisher is charged with; 2 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder, one count criminal conspiracy, one count attempted aggravated kidnapping, three counts aggravated assault with a firearm, 1 count illegal carrying and discharge of a weapon, one count criminal negligence, and three counts disturbing the peace and one count of intimidating a witness. Michael Fisher should be considered armed and dangerous, law enforcement encourages civilians to call their local law enforcement agency, or 911 if they see or know the whereabouts of Mr. Fisher.

Law Enforcement is also requesting information on the whereabouts of Rodney Price white of Natchitoches La. white male 20 years of age for the charge of accessory after the fact.

The Boyce Police Department is still investigating the shooting for further suspects.