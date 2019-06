NATCHITOCHES –Steak ‘n Shake, home of the Original SteakburgerTM and the restaurant industry’s longest established brand in the premium burger and milkshake segment, is coming to the Sylvan Friedman Student Union on the Northwestern State University Campus for an anticipated fall 2019 opening.

