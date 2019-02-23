Stations Off DirecTV

Unfortunately, Directv has decided today to break their promise to their subscribers. Directv states in their Directv Promise website the following:

DIRECTV wants to make sure you can always access any local stations serving your community and each of the ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX local affiliates.

When contract disputes arise over station owners’ unnecessary increases in what you should pay for these free over-the-air stations, DIRECTV will never remove them from your lineup. Period. Station owners may try to avoid their responsibilities to you but make no mistake: the station owners are the only ones who can decide to take away your local stations.

Northwest Broadcasting has been negotiating with Directv for 15 months. Northwest has granted dozens of extensions as we made it our mission to negotiate a new programming contract with Directv without disrupting their subscribers. As you will see in the email below, Northwest offered them yet another extension today; however, they chose to disrupt you even though they didn’t have to. Their promise states that the station owners are the only ones who can decide to take away your local stations. THAT IS JUST NOT TRUE.

Northwest Broadcasting has done everything possible to avoid having your television viewing disrupted. We hope that Directv comes to its senses and carries the programming its customers want and pay for.