Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Business News 

Statewide Job Fair at the Randolph Riverfront Center

Jacque Murphy

In an effort to help businesses locate and connect with job seekers, the Louisiana Workforce Commission will be hosting job fairs in each major region of the state on August 4, 2021.

The event in Alexandria will be on August 4 at the Randolph Riverfront Center from 9am to 12:00pm.

There is no charge for companies to participate, but advance registration is required.

To register your business, visit https://www2.laworks.net/Forms/BTW_RegistrationForm.asp

