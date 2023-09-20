Statewide Governors debate to be broadcast on September 28th

(Louisiana Statewide – September 19, 2023) –

Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) and the Council for A Better Louisiana (CABL) are partnering once again to host a live one-hour debate on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 7:00 PM, featuring candidates running in the Louisiana governor’s race. This debate will broadcast statewide on LPB’s six-station network, as well as WLAE-TV32 in New Orleans and WYES-TV, the PBS station for New Orleans and the Gulf Coast. Viewers also have a variety of options to live stream the debate; www.lpb.org/livetv, www.lpb.org/youtube, or with the LPB App.

For more than 25 years, CABL has partnered with LPB to bring the citizens of Louisiana trusted live debates focused on issues that are important to the future of our state. As in years past, CABL has set criteria for participation in the debate. For this debate, candidates were invited if they polled at least 5% in a nonpartisan or news media poll recognized by CABL released prior to the debate and raised at least $1 million in campaign funds prior to the debate. “Offering LPB viewers an opportunity to hear the candidates’ debate important issues in a trusted forum is critical,” says LPB President and CEO, Clarence “C.C” Copeland. “Through our longstanding partnership with CABL, we offer voters a forum to better understand each candidate’s position on the topics, so they can make an informed decision.”

This special will be hosted by Karen LeBlanc, co-host of LPB’s weekly news magazine program Louisiana: The State We’re In, and Barry Erwin, CABL President. Reporter panelists for the debate will be Kara St. Cyr, co-host of Louisiana: The State We’re In, Greg Hilburn, Louisiana politics reporter for the USA Today Network, and Julie O’Donoghue, senior writer at the Louisiana Illuminator.

“One of the hallmarks of our debates with LPB is that we always try to focus on the issues that are the most important for moving our state forward,” said CABL President Barry Erwin. “It is critical that voters know where candidates stand on these matters, and we appreciate the opportunity to provide this service to citizens in every area of the state.”

Candidates confirmed to take part in this gubernatorial debate are: Sharon Hewitt (R) – State Senator representing Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, & St. Tammany Hunter Lundy (I) – Lake Charles attorney John Schroder (R) – State Treasurer Stephen Waguespack (R) – Former CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry Shawn Wilson (D) – Former Secretary of Transportation and Development

Along with broadcast and live streaming options, LPB will also make the debate available for on demand viewing at www.lpb.org/election2023 . Radio stations WRKF and WWNO will also broadcast the forum to their listeners.

For more information, contact Colleen Spillane, Public Information Officer, Louisiana Public Broadcasting at (225)-767-4453 or 1-800-272-8161 ext. 4453 or by email at cspillane@lpb.org.