City of Leesville 2017 COMMUNITY JOB FAIR

The City of Leesville will be hosting a state wide job fair on November 7, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.. This event will be held at the Leesville Municipal Golf Course located at 350 Country Club Road, Leesville, LA 71446.

The job fair participants include local and out of town businesses looking to employ or refresh their applicant databases and colleges to address higher learning and skills development opportunities. We encourage churches to participate in this event to offer outreach and make referrals for individuals seeking employment.

All job seekers and career minded individuals are encouraged and welcomed to attend this event.

For more information, please call Sonny Harrell or Patti Larney at Leesville City Hall at 337-239-2444 or send email to frontdesk@leesvillela.gov.