State Trooper injured in crash, impairment suspected

A Baton Rouge woman has been arrested after crashing into a State Trooper who was working a construction zone on Interstate 10 Thursday evening.

31 year old Volha Tryshyna was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 when she crashed into the rear of the State Police Tahoe that was stopped in the right lane.

The Tahoe was fully marked with emergency lights activated.

The trooper sustained moderate injuries and expected to make a full recovery.

Tryshyna was wearing a seat belt at the time and was not injured, but impairment is suspected.

She was arrested for DWI, vehicular negligent injuring and careless operation and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The crash remains under investigation.