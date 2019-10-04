State trooper fired after DWI arrest, pushing fellow trooper

A Louisiana State Police Lieutenant has been fired after allegedly driving while intoxicated and pushing a fellow trooper.

48 year old Sheldon Perkins was fired on September 27th according to State Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz. Perkins was arrested on August 24th and charged with battery of a police officer, resisting arrest and DWI.

Arrest records say a trooper pulled Perkins over for speeding and changing lanes improperly. Perkins cooperated at first and complied with a sobriety test, but pushed the trooper as he was being arrested.