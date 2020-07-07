State senator calls for cancellation of fall high school sports concerning coronavirus spread

BATON ROUGE – State Senator Cleo Fields has asked for state education leaders to suspend high school athletic events for the fall semester amid the ongoing health crisis.

Fields wrote to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Louisiana School Boards Association.

Fields urged for the suspension of all athletic activities that involve in-person participation by students in a group setting for the upcoming fall semester, including conditioning, practice, team meetings, and games.

Fields called for a rule suspending all athletic activities for the fall semester at an upcoming BESE meeting, set for July 14.

He also suggested the Louisiana School Boards Association ask local school boards and superintendents to voluntarily suspend fall athletic activities.

“Currently, BESE does not have a rule in place to protect our student athletes,” Fields said in a statement. “I’m asking them to step up and take action to protect our children.”

“This is a critical issue and it is too important to leave solely up to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association,” writes Fields. “It is our responsibility to ensure that the health and safety of our children is placed above any athletic endeavor at any time or place.”