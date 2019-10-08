State Senate District 31 candidate arrested in connection to hit and run

A candidate for State Senate District 31 was arrested last week in Avoyelles Parish following a hit and run incident, in which he was a passenger in the vehicle.

Douglas Brown was the passenger in Danielle Ducote’s vehicle when Ducote ran off of Highway 114 in Hessmer into a yard, hitting several trees and shrubs before leaving the scene according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A witness was able to get the vehicle’s license plate number and called the sheriff’s office.

Deputies located Ducote at her home in Hessmer, along with Brown, who appeared to be under the influence.

Ducote admitted to being the driver and initially lied about having a passenger, but later told deputies that Brown was in the car.

Brown was uncooperative and would not provide information.

Ducote was arrested and charged with hit and run and reckless operation.

And Brown was arrested after initially resisting and charged with obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.