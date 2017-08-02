State sales tax discount in effect August 4 & 5

Shoppers encouraged to keep receipts for education expense tax deductions

(Press Release) BATON ROUGE – Back-to-school supplies, electronics, appliances and most other retail purchases are subject to reduced sales tax during the 2017 Louisiana Annual Sales Tax Holiday Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5.

During these two days, most purchases of tangible personal property are subject to only three percent state sales tax instead of the full five percent. The exemption applies to the first $250o of the purchase price of each eligible item when the customer:

Buys and accepts delivery of eligible property;

Places property on layaway;

Acquires property that was previously placed on layaway; or

Places an order for immediate delivery, even if the delivery must be delayed, provided the customer has not requested delayed delivery

The sales tax holiday does not apply to:

Vehicles subject to title and license;

Meals prepared for consumption on premises or to-go; and

Taxable services such as hotel occupancy, laundry services, printing services, telecommunication services, the furnishing of cold storage space, leases or rentals of tangible personal property, repairs to tangible personal property, and admission to athletic, amusement, or recreational facilities or events.

This sales tax reduction applies only to the state sales tax.

Read Revenue Information Bulletin 17-013 for more information.

Back-to-School Tax Deductions

The Louisiana Department of Revenue reminds shoppers to retain receipts for back-to-school items such as supplies, uniforms, and equipment required by schools. These purchases may qualify for tax deductions on 2017 Louisiana Individual Income Tax Returns due May 15, 2018. The deductions apply to educational expenses for public, private, parochial, and home schools. To claim the deductions, you must be able to claim the student as a dependent on your state individual income tax return, and you must provide documentation for the expenses.

For more information about the Louisiana School Tuition and Expense Tax Deductions, visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/SchoolDeduction.