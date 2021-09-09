State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Rapides Parish

On September 6, 2021, at approximately 12:00 a.m., the Alexandria Police Department (APD) requested the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving their officers. Detectives from LSP AFO responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed officers with APD responded to a suicidal, armed subject in the 1200 block of Longpine Street in Alexandria. The subject, later identified as 42-year-old Ricky Allen Moore Jr. of Alexandria, was standing in the street with a firearm. As officers arrived on scene and began negotiating with Moore, he discharged his firearm and shots were fired. Moore was struck and as a result, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. There were no other injuries reported.

The Louisiana State Police will serve as the lead investigative agency. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.