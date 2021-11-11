State Police Investigating Home Invasion in Grant Parish, Armed Suspect Shot

Grant Parish – On November 10, 2021, at approximately 10:45 p.m., the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office (GPSO) requested the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) to investigate a home invasion near Georgetown. The home invasion resulted in the suspect being shot. Detectives from LSP AFO responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

The preliminary investigation revealed an armed subject, later identified as 39-year-old Chad Scott of Pollock, forcefully entered an off-duty Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agent’s residence. As Scott entered the residence, an altercation ensued and the property owner discharged a firearm. Scott was struck and sustained critical injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. There were no other injuries reported.

The Louisiana State Police will serve as the lead investigative agency. The investigation is on-going and additional information will be released after evidence is processed and interviews take place.