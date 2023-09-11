State Library of Louisiana Board of Commissioners names Meg Placke as State Libraian

9/11/2023

Board votes unanimously to promote deputy state librarian

BATON ROUGE, La. – The State Library of Louisiana Board of Commissioners voted 6-0 Thursday, September 7, to name Meg Placke as State Librarian.



Following her appointment, Placke addressed State Library staff members and promised to make sure the State Library is a “premier agency” and increase public awareness about the library and what it does.



“I’m honored. I really am going to work my hardest to do what’s best for the State Library. The staff here is wonderful. They all have been so supportive,” said State Librarian Meg Placke. “I just hope I can live up to and exceed everybody’s expectations. I’ll work at it day by day to make sure I do.”



Placke, who most recently served as deputy state librarian, was named interim state librarian in April when the board began a national search for the next state librarian.



“I appreciate the attention you gave (to the process),” Board Chairman James Lee told his fellow commissioners upon the conclusion of Thursday’s meeting.



Placke began her career at the State Library in 2008, where she has also served as a library consultant and associate state librarian.



Placke is the fifth person to be named state librarian since the State Library began operating in 1925 as the Louisiana Library Commissio