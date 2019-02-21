Thursday, February 21, 2019
State Legislative Auditor Managing Two More Villages

Two very small villages in Central Louisiana are now on the list to be managed by the state legislative auditor. They are Clayton in Concordia Parish, population about 711, and Clarence, in Natchitoches Parish, with a population of some 499. The auditors have the power to hire and fire, impose utility rates and make decisions normally made by Village Aldermen. The state is now managing 7 such municipalities which have been unable to keep up with their finances to satisfy state auditors. The state legislative auditor says this is a record for that office.

