State Fuel Tax Revenue Down Due to Fuel Efficient Vehicles, Roadwork Fund Suffers

According to a legislative audit Louisiana has seen its motor fuel tax revenue decrease because of increasingly efficient vehicles and a fuel tax that has not increased since 1990. The fund is key to pay for transportation projects around the state. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke with a state legislator about the problem and what can be done to address it.

Fuel efficiency of light-duty passenger cars in the U.S. has increased from 18.8 miles per gallon in 1990 to 22.9 miles per gallon as of 2020. Because better milage vehicles need fuel less often there is less money to pay for much needed road improvements and maintenance around the state. Representative Mike Johnson says people are also traveling less due to higher gas prices. Two thirds of the money generated doesn’t go to roads rather to administrative costs like DOTD salaries.

Johnson said, “Although we need the employees, definitely need the employees an inordinate amount goes not to the road directly but to administrative costs which puts us at a little bit of a disadvantage to some states that have various means of collection of funds.”

Some in the legislature want to increase the fuel tax to make up for the loss but Johnson is not for raising the tax.

“Some would suggest that we need to increase taxes. And their argument is that we haven’t increased the gas tax since 1990. But considering what we just came through with five-dollar, five-dollar-20 cent a gallon gasoline, increasing that tax is not something that won’t cause a significant amount of hurt on the consumers. And when you consider we’re paying 40 cents a gallon right now for gas between state and federal, that’s one option but it’s not the option that I would want to see.”

Johnson says anything we can do to raise the economy in Louisiana is the answer to budget woes, and that our bad roads are impeding new business growth.

“That’s one of those things that if we have bad roads it’s an impediment to new businesses coming here. They have to be able to get their products in and out of an area without tearing up their trucks. If we have bad roads it’s not going to help us capture some of these other businesses.”

“To make up for the fuel tax that owners of electric vehicles are not paying the state has implemented a hundred- and ten-dollar tax on fully electric vehicles and a 60 dollar tax on hybrids. Matt Johns, the owner of a Tesla tells me what he thinks of the tax.

“So for me I typically drive about 30,000 miles a year and if I were averaging say about 30 miles a gallon in gas I’d be buying 1000 gallons of gas a year which at 20 cents on a tax would be 200 dollars annually that I would be spending on a tax,” Johns said. “So for me with an electric vehicle at 110 dollars a year it’s actually less than what I would be spending otherwise. But it is definitely fair that we a paying something, you could make the argument that it should be more because these vehicles are a little bit heaver and could be doing more damage to the road. I think they average about 40 percent more weight than vehicles of a similar stature.”

Johnson said there is a $15 billion backlog of road projects deemed necessary. One time money was available this session for some local projects but that doesn’t address the reoccurring need for more money for roads.

“We know that just from driving on our roads here in central Louisiana we have many, many needs. Some of the funds this past session our local delegation was able to capture some of that for some of our state roads. I was able to get some of those funds for some parish roads. That’s not something that’s going to be available in the future, and it’s not something we need to rely on. So it’s an issue that’s going to continue to be an issue until we figure out how to address it and balance everything.”

Johnson says improving the economy by getting industry to come to the state is a key solution because it will provide better paying jobs which will allow families to spend more on things like travel, thereby increasing money coming in from the current fuel tax.