State Fire Marshals Arrest Two Men From Natchitoches

State Fire Marshals arrest 2 Natchitoches men for arson of their neighbor’s mobile home. They are 27-year-old Steven Block and 32-year-old Brad Zigler. Firefighters say it happened on Videnna Rd., and though the home was unoccupied, there were belongings owned by the tenant who stayed there from time to time. Natchitoches deputies say they found belongings from the trailer in the possession of the suspects. Both are also charged with conspiracy.