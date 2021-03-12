STARTING NEXT WEEK RAPIDES PARISH SCHOOLS WILL BE MOVING TO A MODIFIED VERSION OF PHASE 3.
Jeff Powell -In response to Gov. Edwards’ announcement moving our state to Phase 3, all middle and high school students will resume every day attendance schedules no later than Friday, March 19th. As we finalize the logistics for transportation and food service, please follow information from your child’s school for when he/she is to return to everyday classes.
All students enrolled in our 100% virtual program and making adequate academic progress are allowed to continue in the virtual program.
Also, please know that we will continue to follow all prescribed safety precautions to the maximum extent possible. If your child is experiencing any COVID-like symptoms, please keep them home and have them tested.
As we make this shift, let’s continue to show the world that Rapides Parish truly is #bettertogether.