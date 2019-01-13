Starting & Financing a Small Business in Pineville – LSBDC Seminar

Topic: Start-up Assistance

This workshop is highly recommended for all individuals interested in determining the feasibility of their business idea, planning to start or have just started a small business, expanding their business, seeking a small business loan, or wanting to learn more about planning. Topics of discussion will include business feasibility, business planning, sources of funds for start-up and expansion, small business resources, and required licenses.

Speaker(s): Amy Jones, LSBDC Business Consultant; Doug Gann. Director of Downtown Development & Special Events

Co-Sponsor(s): City of Pineville

Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. To pre-register, please visit our website at www.lsbdc.org or contact the main office at 318-212-1164.

Fee: No Cost