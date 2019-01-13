Sunday, January 13, 2019
Latest:
Business News 

Starting & Financing a Small Business in Pineville – LSBDC Seminar

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comments
Topic: Start-up Assistance

This workshop is highly recommended for all individuals interested in determining the feasibility of their business idea, planning to start or have just started a small business, expanding their business, seeking a small business loan, or wanting to learn more about planning. Topics of discussion will include business feasibility, business planning, sources of funds for start-up and expansion, small business resources, and required licenses.

Speaker(s): Amy Jones, LSBDC Business Consultant; Doug Gann. Director of Downtown Development & Special Events

Co-Sponsor(s): City of Pineville

Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. To pre-register, please visit our website at www.lsbdc.org or contact the main office at 318-212-1164.

Fee: No Cost

Already Registered? Sign in for more information.
Phone: 318-212-1164

Location

LSBDC Northwest & Central Region – Alexandria
Main Street Community Center
708 Main St, Pineville, LA 71360

You May Also Like

Ribbon Cutting

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Ribbon Cutting

PSC Objects to CLECO Sale

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on PSC Objects to CLECO Sale

New Catfish House Opens in Alexandria

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on New Catfish House Opens in Alexandria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *