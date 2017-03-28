“Start a Heart Cenla” is Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the Alexandria Riverfront Center. Two sessions are offered: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

In conjunction with nearly 200 healthcare and non-healthcare volunteers from the Cenla community, Start a Heart Cenla is a FREE OF CHARGE training event teaching participants how to:

perform Hands Only CPR for adults

perform child and infant CPR

relieve choking in adults, children, and infants

use an Automated External Defribulator (AED)

recognize the signs and symptoms of a stroke

Participants must be middle-school age or older. While participants will not be certified in CPR, they will receive a certificate of completion, a t-shirt, and more importantly, the training to save a life!

Participants and Volunteers may also register by calling 1-877-477-7637.

http://www.startaheartcenla.org/

https://www.facebook.com/startaheartcenla/