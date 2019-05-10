Standoff on McNutt Drive ends after 4 hours, suspect in custody

The Alexandria Police Department received a call around 10 a.m. regarding a man sitting in a vehicle under a carport with a gun.

A concerned neighbor made the call and law enforcement responded to the scene. The Crisis Negotiation team was called shortly after along with the SWAT team.

The Crisis Negotiation team worked for about 4 hours trying to get the suspect to exit the vehicle and surrender.

The suspect exited the vehicle around 3:00 p.m. and was taken into custody. Police say that no one was injured.

There’s no further information at this time. Updates will be provided as information is released.