Friday, May 10, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Standoff on McNutt Drive ends after 4 hours, suspect in custody

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

The Alexandria Police Department received a call around 10 a.m. regarding a man sitting in a vehicle under a carport with a gun.

A concerned neighbor made the call and law enforcement responded to the scene. The Crisis Negotiation team was called shortly after along with the SWAT team.

The Crisis Negotiation team worked for about 4 hours trying to get the suspect to exit the vehicle and surrender.

The suspect exited the vehicle around 3:00 p.m. and was taken into custody. Police say that no one was injured.

There’s no further information at this time. Updates will be provided as information is released.

You May Also Like

Boyce Homeowners Get Reduced Fire Insurance Rates

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Boyce Homeowners Get Reduced Fire Insurance Rates

UPDATE – Second Suspect Arrested in McKeithan Drive Shooting

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on UPDATE – Second Suspect Arrested in McKeithan Drive Shooting

State Bond Commission To Handle $200 million in Cenla Projects

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on State Bond Commission To Handle $200 million in Cenla Projects

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEW April 5th - Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV