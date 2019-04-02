St. Mary’s kicks off Autism Awareness Month

Blue balloons drifted off into the blue sky this morning as residents at St. Mary’s Residential Training School celebrated World Autism Day and officially kicked off Autism Awareness Month.

It’s a time to educate the public about Autism and celebrate those who live with the challenges of Autism on a daily basis.

“Today is really about creating awareness, understanding and acceptance of people that are on the Autism spectrum.” said St. Mary’s Administrator Christie Guillot.

63% of the residents at St. Mary’s have been diagnosed with some sort of Autism.

And, according to the Center for Disease Control, 1 out of every 59 children in America is diagnosed with the disorder.

April 2nd was adopted as World Autism Day by the United Nations in 2007.