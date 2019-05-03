St. Mary’s celebrates new group homes

St. Mary’s Residential Training School held a ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday evening for their 15 new group homes.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place last June for the 9.2 million dollar project, and now, move in day is drawing near for the residents.

More than 120 residents will be moving into these 8 bedroom homes. Currently, the residents live in dormitories and share rooms with multiple people. These new homes will allow them to each have their own bedrooms that they can customize.

Each home is handicap accessible and will include around the clock care for the residents.

