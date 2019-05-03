Friday, May 3, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

St. Mary’s celebrates new group homes

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

St. Mary’s Residential Training School held a ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday evening for their 15 new group homes.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place last June for the 9.2 million dollar project, and now, move in day is drawing near for the residents.

More than 120 residents will be moving into these 8 bedroom homes. Currently, the residents live in dormitories and share rooms with multiple people. These new homes will allow them to each have their own bedrooms that they can customize.

Each home is handicap accessible and will include around the clock care for the residents.

You can watch the full story by clicking on the video below.

You May Also Like

Barnyard Nursery Excites Children at Rapides Parish Fair

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Barnyard Nursery Excites Children at Rapides Parish Fair

Stations Off DirecTV

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Stations Off DirecTV

APD Arrest Local Man for Child Pornography

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on APD Arrest Local Man for Child Pornography

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEW April 5th - Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV