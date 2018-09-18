Community News Events Local Headlines 

St. Mary Greco Bowl

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

We are less than 15 DAYS AWAY from St. Mary’s Greco Bowl presented by Chef John Folse. You know an amazing meal is going to be served, but we also wanted to share these awesome auction items that will be up for your bid!

This year, we’re taking things up a notch with Louisiana’s only certified charity auctioneer, Chuck Mutz, taking the stage and presenting these specialty pieces to you.

In addition to the LIVE AUCTION, we’ll have dozens of silent auction items ranging from local boutique merchandise to autographed memorabilia and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

So if you haven’t already, GET YOUR TICKETS and make plans to join us Wednesday, September 19th at Greco Bowl!

TICKETS $75 EACH

SILENT AUCTION PREVIEW

 

DATE: Wed., September 19, 2018

TIME: Doors open at 6PM

LOCATION: Los Pinos Events Center

770 Fish Hatchery Road

Forest Hill, LA

PILOT’S PARADISE

Soar through the skies in a vintage World War II plane with this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity! 

Your exclusive package not only includes a private flight for 4, but also dinner and a night’s stay at the luxurious Pilot’s Lounge located in Sunset, LA.

Value: Priceless

Starting Bid: $1,500

 

FUND A NEED: FURNISH A NEW GROUP HOME

Make the biggest impact for children and young adults with developmental disabilities and help furnish a home.

In less than six months 6 new 8-bed houses will welcome St. Mary’s residents. You can make a house a home by helping fund this very important need to advance St. Mary’s mission.

Value: Priceless

Starting bid: $100

 

PRINCE’S PURPLE GUITAR

He was a master musician and only St. Mary’s is giving you a chance to own one of Prince’s trademark purple guitars. Signed by the late artist, this rare item is any collector’s dream piece!

Value: $6,000

Starting bid: $2,000

 

You May Also Like

Arbor Day Celebration Set For January 18 At Louisiana State Arboretum

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Arbor Day Celebration Set For January 18 At Louisiana State Arboretum

Natchitoches Historic Businesses to Participate in “Sale on the Trail”

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Natchitoches Historic Businesses to Participate in “Sale on the Trail”

The Good Book-Mobile Schedule Change

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on The Good Book-Mobile Schedule Change

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *