St. Landry Parish mother seeks justice after her son was shot in cold blood

St. Landry Crime Stoppers and Det. Graig Leblanc of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office need your help in solving a murder in the Opelousas area.

In the early morning hours of January 5, 2019 detectives responded to a shooting at the Yambilee Grounds in Opelousas. The shooting resulted in the death of 28 year old Terrell Wayne Ford Jr. of Bunkie. Ford was shot in front of his 8 year old son who was with him in the vehicle while he driving through the parking lot. After being shot, he was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is urged to call 948-TIPS or tip us online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. Download our free P3 app on your mobile device and “Say it Here” to submit your anonymous tips. Be alert, be safe, and God bless you. On behalf of St. Landry Crime Stoppers, and Det. Graig Leblanc, I am Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux.

